Tribute to Sue raises cash for worthy causes

Staff at Boston’s Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex have raised hundreds of pounds for charity in memory of a former colleague.

Co-workers organised the Sunday Morning Mash-up in honour of Sue Woods, of Boston, who sadly died from cancer earlier this year.

It saw Emma Keal and Chloe Watson teach a variety of hour-long classes one Sunday morning, with many attending the event dressed in 70s workout gear.

Some £296.10 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Butterfly Hospice Trust, two charities which helped Sue through her illness, and thanks are given to all those who supported the event.