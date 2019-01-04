Try before you apply at Butlin’s recruitment open day

Seasonal workers have the chance to ‘try before they apply’ when Butlin’s in Skegness holds its Recruitment Open Day

With more than 130 full-time and part-time roles available, Butlin’s can offer candidates the chance to enhance the skills they already have or learn something totally new – and they can get their first taste of what they might be doing on the day itself.

How good are you at hospital corners? Have a go at Butlin's recruitment open day. ANL-190401-105426001

There will be the opportunity to try some cooking with the Butlin’s chefs, have a go at mocktail making with the bars team and even enter a bed-making competition. There will also be demonstrations of other skills such as beauty therapy and CPR.

It is also a great opportunity to see inside the resort, with all the activities and interviews taking place inside the iconic Skyline Pavilion.

“Many people think that Butlin’s only offers seasonal work, but the resort is operational 52 weeks a year and we offer a wide range of skilled work across areas such as accommodation, catering, bars and leisure,” said Sally Dowling, Recruitment Manager at Butlin’s Skegness.

“The Recruitment Open Day offers people a chance to see what sort of roles we have, meet our team and even have a try at some of the skills, all in a relaxed atmosphere. If they find roles they are interested in, they will be able to apply and be interviewed on the same day. We also offer live-in accommodation with some of our roles for people relocating to the area.”

Many people think that Butlin’s only offers seasonal work, but the resort is operational 52 weeks a year Sally Dowling, Recruitment Manager at Butlin’s Skegness.

The Recruitment Open Day takes place on Wednesday, January 16, and will run from 10am to 3pm at Butlin’s Skegness, Roman Bank, PE25 1NJ. If you would like more information or have any questions in advance, please email skegnessbutlinsrecruitment@bourne-leisure.co.uk.

The Standard went along to last year’s event. See how reporter Chrissie Redford got on here.