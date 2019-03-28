Two London Marathon fundraisers from Boston counting down to event

The London Marathon returns next month and, once again, people from Boston are set to take part in the 26.2-mile challenge for a good cause.

Jon Carpenter, 34, from Boston, will be among those competing in the event on April 28.

Hoping to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust at next month's London Marathon, Kayleigh Goodwin.

Jon only took up running last year, and has been helped by friend Paul Maddison (who got him into the sport) and the Boston Community Runners to prepare for the challenge ahead.

He decided to enter the event following a request from his four-year-old son.

He said: “My son Noah saw a video I was watching on last year’s London Marathon and said he liked the medal. Noah asked if I could buy him a medal like that. I explained the only way to get a medal is to run the race and win one. Noah looked at me with his puppy dog eyes and said ‘Daddy, please win me that medal’. Not wanting to let my son down, I applied.”

Of the cause he is running for, Stay Brave, Jon said: “The charity helps people who have experienced violence, abuse and rape. Whilst I have not experienced this myself, I have friends who have experienced this. I have seen the help the charity can provide as many areas don’t have enough help or support.”

You can support Jon at www.justgiving.com/jon-carpenter1

Kayleigh Goodwin, 27, from Boston, plans to run for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Kayleigh is a student nurse who grew up in Boston, but left the town three years ago for Portsmouth.

She has strong personal reasons for running for the Teenage Cancer Trust, having lost her father to cancer (when she was just two), plus close family friends.

She said: “The Teenage Cancer Trust do amazing work for young people fighting this horrible disease.

“They have specialist units in the UK to make having treatment a less daunting experience.

“They are there from the diagnosis to the treatment and post-treatment.

“But for every person they can help there’s a person they can’t.”

Kayleigh needs to raise £2,000 to secure her spot in the marathon.

To help, find her fundraising page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KayleighGoodwin or contact her on klgoodwin92@hotmail.com