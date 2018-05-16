Typhoon set to replace Lancaster in Dambusters 75th anniversary celebrations after wind cancels planned flight

A Typhoon from RAF Coningsby is set to help mark the 75th anniversary of the Dambusters most famous raids today after a planned flight by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster was cancelled due to wind conditions.

The Lancaster was due to fly over the Derwent Valley and over the Eyebrook Reservoir to commemorate 617 Squadron’s raid on German Dams today, however, it was announced by the Flight this morning that wind conditions were ‘well beyond the limits the Lancaster is placed under’.

However, noting that many people had made plans to watch the flight, the Royal Air Force also confirmed a 29 Sqn Typhoon from the station would replace the famous bomber and fly ‘as much of the route as is possible’.

The statement said: “We are so sorry to disappoint those who wished to see our Lancaster fly as once those original 617 Sqn aircraft did, but hope you will enjoy the might and speed of world class, multi-role Typhoon.”

The BBMF Lancaster is one of only two airworthy such craft in the world and in order to preserve her as much as possible there are strict limits on the weather conditions she can fly in.

The BBMF also thanked those who were supporting the event.