Unfurled flags tell the story of Boston

A new project flagging up the town’s history to residents and visitors alike has been launched with an exhibition at the Guildhall.

Boston Unfurled will see the creation of a collection of 20 flags and finials by artists Ruth Pigott and Kathleen Smith as part of a joint project between the Boston Hanse Group and arts organisation Transported.

Boston Unfurled exhibition opening at Guild Hall. Nick Jones - Transported program director, Melissa Poulson - writer and designer of exhibition. EMN-180126-124648001

A display in the banqueting hall, examines with dramatic effect the history and development of flags and banners, including Boston’s own famous twin mermaids crest.

Following its current home Boston Unfurled, will involve schools and community groups from around the town and the flags will be created at free community workshops.

Alison Fairman, chairman of Boston Hanse, said the flags would be used at future community events and taken abroad to represent Boston at New Hanse events in Europe.

The exhibition, admission free, will take place on Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10.30am-3.30pm, until Wednesday, February 14.

Boston Unfurled exhibition opening at Guild Hall. Rachel Lauberts of Boston Big Local, Mike Sharp. EMN-180126-124732001

It is supported by the National Lottery through the Arts Council and Boston Big Local.

Anyone wanting to take part should email bostonhansegroup47@gmail.com