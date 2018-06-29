UPDATE (2.30pm): Emergency services attend Coningsby building fire

Fire, police and RAF police have attended the scene of a building fire in Coningsby today (Friday),

Fire crews were called out at 12.28pm to High Street, and at least four appliances were in attendance this afternoon.

Lincolnshire Police and RAF Police assisted with the incident, and a cordon was put in place.

Eyewitnesses have reported that the incident is taking place in the Agra Tandoori restaurant/Castle Inn pub area of the High Street.

At 2.30pm today, a spokesman from Lincolnshire County Council confirmed the fire has now been put out.

No further information has been provided by the authorities at this stage.