UPDATE: Appeal after pet cat is shot near Boston

A beloved pet cat has been killed after being cruelly shot in the neck by an air rifle in Leverton.

Coby the cat had been receiving emergency veterinary treatment for his injuries - which included an air rifle pellet lodged in his windpipe.

Coby pictured at home before the shooting incident.

Sadly the cat has now passed away.

The family who owned him is appealing for anyone with information about the shooting to contact the police on the details below.

Monday 13.56pm:

A beloved pet cat has been left fighting for its life after being cruelly shot in Leverton.

Coby pictured during happier times over Christmas.

Grey and white tabby cat ‘Coby’ was shot in the neck in Leverton yesterday - being left in agonising pain and fighting for breath.

His worried owners rushed him to vets in Boston where he is currently undergoing treatment.

An x-ray has confirmed a bullet from an air rifle hit him in the neck, and could possibly be lodged in his windpipe. He will need a lifesaving operation to remove it.

Leanne Taylor, who owns the eight-year-old cat with her mum and sister, said: “My mum called me yesterday afternoon in hytserics saying Coby was covered in blood and has swollen up to almost twice the size and was making an awful crying sound.”

The family rushed him to see the emergency vet at Marshlands Vets. But it was a tough time for the family not knowing if Coby would make it through the night.

“At the minute the vets say he is in a stable condition in his oxygen cage - and he’s on a lot of pain relief,” said Leanne. “We still don’t know if he will make it through this, we are all devastated.”

She added: “I’m absolutely disgusted by the person who did this. He was shot in the neck so it must have been an intent to kill.”

Local RSPCA inspector Rebecca Harper told The Standard the offence would fall under Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006, with those responsible facing ‘up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to £20,000’. She added: “Charges could also be brought over criminal damage, as well as those relating to the possession of a firearm.”

Leanne continued: “We have lived here in Leverton for around 16-17 years and have two other cats who have been resident with us for as long, so to think somebody local might have dont this is shocking.

“There is the human suffering and stress impact of something like this too that the perpertrator needs to take into account. I just think the person who has done this is an absolute parasite.”

If you have any information about the incident, call police by dialling 101 and quoting incident number 143 of January 22.

Or report crimes anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.