UPDATE: 'Flooding is expected' in Boston tonight as alert is upgraded to flood warning

A flood warning is in force for the Boston area tonight (Thursday), with high water forecast and flooding expected at waterside properties between Town bridge and Haven Bridge.

The earlier flood alert has been upgraded to a flood warning which says "flooding is expected - immediate action required" at waterside properties between Town bridge and Haven Bridge.

The alert, put out by the Environment Agency, is predicted to affect areas near the tidal River Witham, the Haven, and the Wash frontage from 6.42pm

It warns people to be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads, as sea spray and waves could be dangerous.



An environment Agency spokesman said: "Stormy conditions are forecast, resulting in a large tidal surge moving down the East Coast of England on Thursday evening.

"This will lead to unusually high tidal levels along tidal River Witham in Boston. This precautionary warning is issued as there is uncertainty of the forecast surge levels and due to the possibility of seepage through defences and drainage systems.

"The time and date of the forecast high water is 18:42 hours on 1st February 2018. The forecast high water level is 5.06 metres AOD (8.85 Boston Sill level or 7.93 chart datum). Avoid beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads, as sea spray and high waves could be dangerous.

"Coastal conditions should ease after the high tide has passed at 20:30 hours. We are continuing to monitor the situation and will update this message if the situation changes. The tidal gates along Boston Haven will be closed ahead of high tide."