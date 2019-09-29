UPDATE: Man. 21. dies in collision on A52 near Wainfleet St Mary

A man has died and another has been seriously injured in a collision on the A52 in Wainfleet this morning.

Police were called at 7.48am to reports of a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Peugeot 1007 on the A52 Boston Road just before Wainfleet St Mary, not far from the Barley Mow.

The male driver of the Corsa, aged 21, from the Boston area, was pronounced dead following the collision.

The male driver of the Peugeot, who is aged 60 and from the Skegness area, sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Emergency services at the scene closed the A52 and diversions were put in place.

Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the Corsa around 7.30am driving out of Skegness, or anyone who has any dashcam footage that features either vehicle around the time of the collision.

Also, anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to police is asked to get in touch.

If you can help call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 91 of 29/09/2019, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk- putting the reference 91 of 29/09/2019 in the subject box.