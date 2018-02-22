UPDATE: No anticipated interruption to waste collection following fire in Wyberton

Boston Borough Council has said there is anticipated to be no interruptions to household and trade waste collections following a fire in Wyberton this morning.

Five fire crews are still in attendance the Lincolnshire County Council waste transfer station on Slippery Gowt Lane which they were called to at 5.31am.

They include two crews from Boston, one from Kirton, one from Leverton, and one from Donington.

A fire spokesman said there were no reported injuries and the crews were being helped by staff on site in dealing with the fire including by creating fire walls.

The site is where the borough council takes recycling waste ready for transport away from the town.

A statement from the authority said: “There has been a fire this morning at Lincolnshire County Council transfer station on Slippery Gowt Lane where our recycling is taken for transport.

Crews on scene at the Waste Transfer Station on Slippery Gowt Lane. Photos: John Aron

“Contingency plans are in place so no anticipated interruptions to recycling household and trade waste collections.”

Thursday, 8.15am - Five fire crews are at the scene of a large building fire in Wyberton this morning.

Crews were called at 5:31am on Thursday, February 22, to the blaze in Slippery Gowt Lane, Wyberton.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "If your close to the area, keep doors and windows closed. Updates to follow when we have more information."

They later added: “Crews are using breathing apparatus, main jets & assistance from an onsite JCB to extinguish the fire.”