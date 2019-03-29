UPDATE: Police release new information on investigation into two babies left fighting for their lives

Two people have now been arrested and released by police after twin baby boys were taken to hospital with life-threatening conditions this week.

Lincolnshire Police issued an update to the incident this morning, saying only that a 27-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested and released under investigation in relation to the matter.

Details of the incident were released by the force yesterday (Thursday) after the twin boys, who who are less than one years old, were taken to hospital separately with life-threatening conditions.

Police placed a police officer as a scene guard at a property in Granville Street in Boston in connection with the investigation.

A spokesperson said: "We received a report that a boy was taken to hospital seriously ill at around 5pm on March 27. Later the same day, we received a report that this boy’s twin brother was also seriously ill and taken to hospital.

"Both remain in hospital.

"At this stage it is unclear if these children have suffered a medical episode and investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

Detective inspector Lee St Quinton said: "This is clearly a sensitive case for the family involved.

"We are working closely with the family at this difficult time to establish the facts of the matter."