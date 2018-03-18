UPDATE: Roads clear but police warn of icy patches on roads

Roads are now clear across the county after yesterday’s snow but police are warning motorists to beware of icy stretches.

Farmers were again the heroes of the night into Sunday morning as drifting snow resulted in a number of road closures - with more than 35 motorists having to be rescued on the A158 at Edlington.

The A52 near Boston was among those impassable.

Concerns about drifting snow remained during the day as winds reached up to 40mph.

However, this morning the Police Force Control Room (PFC) tweeted there had been no more snow overnight and roads are ‘passable with care’.

They said: “Be careful on your commute & allow extra time as some roads still have icy patches & snow drifts, the gritters did go out at 3am & all routes are passable with extra care.”

