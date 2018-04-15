UPDATE: Teen arrested after man stabbed in Boston

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a man on West Street, in Boston yesterday (Saturday).

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed the incident took place near the clock repair shop at 2.15am.

A 20-year-old man was taken to Pilgrim Hospital with a serious injury.

The teenager remains in custody.

Police say there were a number of people were outside the Jolly Crispin pub who may have information that can help their investigation.

Boston Policing Inspector Andy Morrice said:"This is a highly unusual and terrible incident and we are working hard to establish what has happened and why. It is a criminal offence to carry a knife and police have powers to stop and search. There is absolutely no need carry a knife and it is extremely rare for us to come across someone doing so.

“Possession is extremely serious and those found to be carrying a knife can receive custodial sentences. If you believe someone is carrying a knife or other weapon, please ensure you report it immediately.”

Anyone who witnessed what happened is urged to call 101 quoting incident 25 of 14 April.