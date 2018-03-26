UPDATE: Vets’ appeal after exotic bird is found in garden

Monday, 4.55pm: The bird’s owner has now been found, Sutterton Vets has confirmed.

Staff at the vets have thanked everyone who shared the story to help reunite the parrotlet with its owner.

Monday 2.46pm: The owners of a stunning blue bird found in the Boston area on the weekend are being sought by local vets.

The bird, believed to be a pacific parrotlet, was found by a member of the public at a garden in Kirton on Saturday.

He was taken to South Lincs Vet Group in Sutterton, where he is currently being cared for - being pictured here resting on a copy of the Boston Standard.

A spokesman for the vets said the bird is well, but ‘a bit underweight’.

The species of small parrot is native to Peru and Equador and is often referred to as a ‘pocket parrot’ due to their size.

If you are the owner of the bird call the Sutterton Hospital on 01205 345345 with information to prove the bird is yours.