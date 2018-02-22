UPDATE: Waste collection trucks diverted to Sleaford following fire in Wyberton

Household waste collection trucks that normally drop off their loads at a depot near Boston hit by a blaze this morning (Thursday) have been diverted to Sleaford.

According to Boston Borough Council’s Facebook site, refuse crews have been diverted throughout the day to Sleaford waste transfer station - an identical facility to the Wyberton site - on the town’s enterprise park as part of contingency plans put in place to avoid disruption of the service.

A spokesman for the Borough Council has said the Wyberton facility is now back up and running and reopened and waste deliveries will be back to normal.

Previously Boston Borough Council said it anticipated no interruptions to household and trade waste collections following the fire at the Lincolnshire Council-run waste transfer station on Slippery Gowt Lane in Wyberton.

Five fire crews were called to the site at 5.31am. A fire service spokesman said all crews have now left the scene.

They included two crews from Boston, one from Kirton, one from Leverton, and one from Donington.

The spokesman said there were no reported injuries and the crews were helped by staff on site using a JCB shovel to deal with the fire by creating fire walls.

The site is where the borough council, along with neighbouring authorities in East Lindsey and South Holland, takes recycling waste ready for transport away from the town and household waste is loaded up to be incinerated to generate power at a facility near Lincoln.

A statement from the authority said: “There has been a fire this morning at Lincolnshire County Council transfer station on Slippery Gowt Lane where our recycling is taken for transport.

“Contingency plans are in place so no anticipated interruptions to recycling household and trade waste collections.”

Crews on scene at the Waste Transfer Station on Slippery Gowt Lane. Photos: John Aron

A spokesman had warned earlier residents living close to the area to keep doors and windows closed.

They added: “Crews are using breathing apparatus, main jets and assistance from an onsite JCB to extinguish the fire.”

Crews on scene at the Waste Transfer Station on Slippery Gowt Lane. Photos: John Aron

Crews on scene at the Waste Transfer Station on Slippery Gowt Lane. Photos: John Aron