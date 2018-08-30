UPDATE: Woman in 80s dies after crash at Swineshead

Police have revealed the sad news that a woman in her 80s has died following a crash at Swineshead.

The woman from the Spalding area was a passenger in a silver Citroen Xsara involved in a two-car collision. It happened on the A17 with the junction of Villa Lane at Swineshead at about 12.15 midday on Wednesday. The other car involved in the accident was a white Mercedes Benz.

Both vehicles were travelling in the same direction, northbound, towards Swineshead Bridge.

Four people were injured, say police, two very seriously. Three casualties were taken to the Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham and one to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

The road was closed for some time in the aftermath of the crash.

As well as police, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, EMAS and the air ambulance were all in attendance.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision or the collision itself is asked to contact them, as is anyone else who might have any information that might help with their inquiries.

Anyone who can help can contact police by emailing control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with 186 of 29 August in the subject box.or by calling 101.