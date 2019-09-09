UPDATED :Man arrested in relation to firearm offences in incident in New York near Boston

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of offences relating to the use of a firearm after an incident in a hamlet near Boston.

Residents were earlier advised to stay indoors in the Haven Bank area of New York after police issued a statement saying they were dealing with an incident there.

But at 8.15pm this evening, police said the incident, which was initially reported to them at 5.50pm had now been fully resolved.

The Lincolnshire Police updated statement went on: "There are no ongoing public safety concerns and a local man has been arrested on suspicion of offences relating to the use of a firearm.

"No members of the public, or officers have been injured and local residents are free to resume as normal. We would like to thank the public for their cooperation."