UPDATED: Road cleared after high winds brought down tree earlier today

High winds have led to a tree falling and blocking a road in Boston for a time this morning

The tree fell at the corner of Langrick Road and Punchbowl Lane, and was at one stage completely blocking the road to cars and pedestrians.

The pictures above was posted by Julia Dixon on the Boston Emergency Community Group to warn people about it.

The incident happened at just before 9am this morning.

One mum, who notified the police of the incident, had a lucky escape.

Sue Gardener says her daughter was walking to school with her daughter and baby.

Sue says: "She had just crossed the road to continue journey to school with her daughter.

"If she had been a couple of seconds later or stopped to attend to her baby she would have been under the tree, she heard a loud cracking sound, turned to see the tree on the floor."

Sue's daughter contacted the police about the incident.

Lincolnshire Police say the main part of the tree and the debris has now been cleared away.

A spokesman said: “We attended at Langrick Road, Boston, following a call about a tree that had fallen. We received the call at 8.42am.

“On arrival tree surgeons were cutting up the tree.

“The main tree and most of the debris has now been cleared away."

Police say they have had no other incidents relating to the wind reported today.