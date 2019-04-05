Vandals steal transporter and go on wrecking spree at Boston firm

Police are appealing for help to trace the two men in these pictures after vandals caused a large amount of damage at a Butterwick company.

A transporter vehicle was stolen from Holland Aggregates and then used to cause substantial damage, say police.

Lincolnshire Police have issued the pictures to try and identify the two men caught on camera at the scene.

They appear to be gesturing towards the camera in the image.

Police say the thieves used it to damage the buildings of the company, of Sea Lane, and one of its vehicles.

The damage was carried out at around 8.05pm on March 9, although police have only just released details.

A police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for anyone with any information with regards to this incident to contact us in one of the following ways: calling 101 quoting crime number 19000123369, by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting crime number 19000123369, or through the charity Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111