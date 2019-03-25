Victim of Kirton fire tragedy which killed three had been stabbed in the heart, inquest is told

One of three people who died in a horrific house fire in Kirton on New Year's Day had been stabbed in the heart, an inquest has been told.

At the opening of the inquest into the two men and one women who were found dead after the blaze at the house in Peartree Road.

A post-mortem examination revealed Billy Hicks, 24, from Wyberton, had received a knife wound to his heart.

Jay Edmunds, 27, from Kirton, and Ashley Martin, 32, from Luton also died in the fire.

Two other women needed hospital treatment after they were pulled out of the house, which was completely destroyed by the huge blaze in the early hours of New Years Day.

Giving evidence at Boston Coroner's Court, Det Ch Insp Karl Whiffen said Lincolnshire Police received a call on 1 January about a domestic incident at a house on Pear Tree Road in Kirton.

Police were told during the call that the house was on fire.

The inquest was also told that Ashley Martin would have been arrested on suspicion of murder had he survived the blaze.

The inquest was adjourned.