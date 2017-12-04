VIDEO: Flash mob stops shoppers in their tracks

Shoppers got more than they bargained for on Saturday as several full blown arguments developed into a scene out of a musical when more than 500 youngsters began dancing in the town centre streets.

The event which featured performances from a variety of local schools, youth groups and dance clubs encircled Strait Bargate, Wide Bargate, and Pescod Square as dancers performed to You've Got a Friend in Me, Hey Micky, Despacito and You Can't Stop The Beat.

Youngsters get involved in the flash mob.

Organiser Annette Cole said the event went 'really, really well'.

She said: "We had, I think, 500 young people on the day. Then there was all the parents, grandparents, adults from Len Medlock all taking part."

She said organising the event had been a bit stressful and said she hadn't expected how much would be involved, however, she thanked the Mayor of Boston Coun Brian Rush and all her accomplices.

The dances were choreographed by Sam Sillett from The Biz, Abbie Abigail Kingsley-Parker from Blackfriars Theatre, Nick Drummond from United Cheer Team and Debs Evans from Salsa Amigos.

People get involved with the flash mob.

The event was organised in aid of the mayor's charities - Sands (Stillbirth and neonatal death charity) and The Respite Association, a national charity with its headquarters at Bicker which provides support and respite breaks for those caring for someone with a disability or long-term or terminal illness.

Coun Rush, who was there for the duration called it a ‘great’ event said: “It was very, very good, well attended and I think shoppers in Boston got the shock of their lives.

"It was very difficult with all the secrecy but it was fantastic - especially from the point of view of community cohesion.

"The schools were brilliant, they were just incredible really from the tiny tots right up and they enjoyed it a lot.

Some of the flash mob action.

"Our shoppers were absolutely brilliant. They were sat their smiling and clapping along.

"There were a few people who really threw their heart and soul into it.

"We had a big group of Lithuanians there who joined in.

"These kinds of events, they make a big difference in Boston. Frankly, anyone who attended was absolutely brilliant."

The event was a huge effort according to both Brian and Annette, both to organise and to keep secret on the day.

Brylaine Busses stopped some of their services while the event was going on while Boston Borough Council provided barriers.

"It just shows what we can do with our town centre, including the Bargate and a wonderful demonstration of us for our community," Coun Rush added.