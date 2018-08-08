VIDEO: Horror as staff member at McDonald's is attacked by two men

Onlookers have described their horror at seeing a staff member at McDonald's in Boston attacked by two men

Jasmine Brudenall was in the newly-refurbished Queen Street fast food restaurant at the time of the incident and posted her video on Facebook, which has been shared more than 264,000 times.

Celebrations at the re-opening of McDonald's in Boston. Children were in the restaurant when a staff member was attacked by two men last night.

The video shows the McDonald's staff member being pushed to the floor before receiving a blow to the head and calling for the men to 'let go' and 'get out'.

Another person is heard to call out: "Can someone help please?"

Jasmine posted: "The poor Maccy D’s worker had three hidings. He did well to hold his own and that puny lad had quite a few bruises. Disgusting behaviour and there were kids about."

Staff member Malita Lowe shared the post this morning and said: "Can't believe this happened in my store last night. Cant believe I probably would have been involved if it wasn't my day off.

"Can't believe no one went to help. Can't believe we spent money on the most expensive refurb for drunken idiots like this to come in and assault us."

A spokesman for McDonald's said the behaviour of the customers involved in the attack was 'unacceptable' and the company was reviewing security at the restaurant as a result of the incident. He said: "The safety and security of our people and our customers is our absolute priority, and it is extremely disappointing and unacceptable to see one of our customers behaving in this way.

"We were aware of this incident and have already been in touch with the member of our team who was targeted to provide him with support and recognise his professionalism, and we have also been in touch with the police.

"We are currently reviewing security measures in the restaurant to ensure we are continuing to provide a safe working environment for our people.”

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help in locating the attackers. A spokesman said: "At 11.10pm on Tuesday , officers were called to reports of a fight between four men in McDonalds on Queen Street in Boston.

"On arrival officers found that one staff member had been involved and the other men had left the area, a detailed search was carried out for them but they could not be traced.

"A number of enquiries are ongoing in relation to this incident and we would like to hear from anyone who may know of those who were involved or anyone who has any information that could assist the enquiry."

There are a number of ways you can report the incident:

• Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 556 of 07/08/2018

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk- putting the reference 556 of 07/08/2018 in the subject box.

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org

• In an emergency always call 999

The fast food restaurant in Queen Street re-opened last month after being closed for six weeks for a digital transformation.

Customers can now order their food from a ‘click and collect’ mobile app, which aims to reduce queues at the counter.

Other changes included self-service kiosks inside the restaurants, table service and a 'side-by-side' drive-thru lane to reduce queues of cars outside the restaurant.