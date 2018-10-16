VIDEO: 'Shoot-out' at Skegness Wild West re-enactment event

It was a ‘magnificent seven’ hours of western-themed action and interest at a lively Wild West camp held in Skegness at the weekend.
The Village Church Farm’s ‘Once Upon a Time in a Village’ event saw just shy of 150 people ride into the makeshift camp to enjoy the themed fun.
There were no tumbleweed moments of silence on the Saturday - with the entertainment spilling over the planned 10am-4pm time slot.
“It went very well with a great atmosphere,” said Church Farm Museum trustee Trevor Monahan. “The weather was against us on the Sunday, but Saturday was very good. We had a fast draw shoot-out, lassoing of a fibreglass cow, and various Wild West games.”
Things were also in danger of mirroring the infamous scene from Blazing Saddles when cowboys began cooking beans around the camp fire.
“The camp fire cooking certainly gave an authentic atmosphere,” said Trevor.
The day was put on by ‘Turkey Creek Renegades’ - a Lincolnshire based wild west re-enactment group. A fistful of donations and takings on the day saw about £200 raised for the museum.
Trevor added: “It was such a success that the group would like to hold the event here again three times next year - one at Easter and two during the summer.”