VIDEO: Visitors flock to meet lambs at Friskney care farm

Visitors were flocking to a care farm in Friskney in the hope of seeing a lamb born as soon as the gate opened.

The Askefield Project held its Lambing Open Day today (Saturday) and, as well as cuddling lots of newborn lambs, families were able to meet the other animals and explore what is on offer at the facility.

Noah Blevins at the Lambing Open Day at the Askefield Project in Friskney.

Chris and Hannah Blevins, along with their three sons, have spent the last two years creating a unique environment on their small farm in Friskney, in which to help people with autism, dementia, depression and PTSD as well as other mental health issues.

Their vision is to create a vibrant hub for the whole community to experience their world of animals, activities, wildlife, the outdoors and the satisfaction of being part of creating something lasting. The staff at The Askefield Project include Boris the donkey, Rory the pony, a flock of Kerry Hill sheep, goats, chickens, ducks, Wally the goose and ferrets.

They are also seeking votes for People’s Project funding to create The Toolshed - a place to learn, a place to practice old skills, a place to pass on your skills to others, and above all a place for anyone and everyone to be creative.

More details on how you can vote are here.

*For the full story and pictures from the Lambing Day, see this week's Skegness Standard