Village’s annual showcase returns and other Neighbourhood News

Mareham le Fen’s annual flower, produce, and craft show returned last Saturday.

It saw more than 230 exhibits go on show in the Lancaster Room at the community centre, with some new classes for 2018.

The event raised £182 for the Mareham Le Fen Village Hall And Memorial Lawn charity and thanks are given to all who gave it their support.

Pictured are winners from the day.

GOSBERTON

* Companion’s

Gosberton Good Companion’s Club met recently at the Public Hall for its latest meeting.

The session was opened by the chairman, Arthur Gold, who together with Les Stevenson called the bingo. Tickets were sold by Maxine Dobney.

Les conducted the auction with Arthur and Maxine acting as the runners.

Alva Gold distributed and collected menus and choice cards for the harvest lunch and Arthur took names of those going on the outing to Cambridge and Huntingdon Garden Centre.

Edna Richardson and Lilian Crunkhorn ran the raffle and various members served refreshments.

* Show

There was a good attendance at a home movie show held recently at Gosberton Baptist Church.

The audience watched films taken at Scarborough’s north and south bays, Sledmere House and Gardens, the Ryedale Folk Museum, and the Castle Museum York.

Sandwiches for the tea were provided by Betty Wilson and the cakes were supplied by Marlene Twelftree, Ann Gorbutt, and Phyllis Baxter.

The helpers were Gill Adlard, Marlene Twelftree, Ann Gorbutt, Tessa Chapman, Jenny Benjamin, Phyllis Baxter, June Monk, David Twelftree, Maurice Adlard, and the Rev Steve Weatherly-Barton.

* Outing

A coach party of members and friends of the Gosberton Baptist Home Movie Group enjoyed an outing to Newstead Abbey, in Nottinghamshire, on Saturday.

Some looked round the building and all took a stroll in the extensive grounds.

Thanks were given to Marcus the coach driver.

* Litter

The Gosberton and District Royal British Legion is litter picking in Gosberton village on Saturday, August 4.

All are welcome to join them. Community groups in particular are invited to come along on the day. Bags will be provided.

There is a possibility that BBC Radio Lincolnshire will be covering the event.

To find out more, contact Debbie Reynolds on 01775 841585 or deborah.reynolds90@hotmail.co.uk

* History Society

The next meeting of the Gosberton and District Local History Society will be held in the church hall, in Westhorpe Road, Gosberton, on Monday, August 13, at 7.30pm.

Excerpts from films will be shown, including the founding of Springfields, and Spalding and Boston areas in the 1940s, which will feature wartime footage.

There will be an opportunity for short reports and requests for information by those attending.

Refreshments will also be available. Entry is £1.

Visitors are invited to bring their own exhibits, including photos, maps, and other documents, or other objects of interest. Tables will be provided for displays, but anyone who intends to bring a lot of items is asked to let the society know well in advance so it can put out extra tables.

The society welcomes any volunteers to help with refreshments, attend the four-times-a-year planning meetings, help with publicity and communications, or offer any help in any other way at any time. To get involved, email history@gosberton.org or call the Rev Ian Walters on 01775 840694.

Dates of other forthcoming meetings for the diary: Nov 12, when Glenn Tinsley will talk on Treasures Found Beneath the Fields of Lincolnshire; Feb 11, 2019, when Mr N. Casswell will talk on the History of Spalding Gentleman’s Society, nationally famous for its history and historical exhibits; and May 13 (speaker to be confirmed).

* Fun and Fellowship

Gosberton Baptist Fun and Fellowship on a Friday was held at the Gosberton Risegate home of Des and Rene Curtis, where members played board games.

Tea and cakes were served by Rene.

* Songs of Praise

Des Curtis led a Songs of Praise at the Baptist Church on Sunday morning, when members of the congregation chose favourite hymns interspersed with readings selected by him.

Prayers of intercession were led by Jenny Benjamin.

* Quiz

The Gosberton and District Branch of the Royal British Legion is holding a quiz in the Public Hall on Friday, August 17.

Entry is £4. Teams of up to six allowed.

The ticket price includes refreshments and there will be prizes for first place.

There will also be a raffle for which prizes are welcome.

GOSBERTON CLOUGH AND RISEGATE

* Friends

The Friends of S. S. Gilbert and Hugh is still going strong.

Becky White won the treasure hunt hamper, kindly donated by the Gosberton branch of the Co-op.

The 2019 calendars have arrived, members heard. They cost £7 each and are available from Barbara Berridge, of 1 Laxton Gardens, Pinchbeck, PE11 3PR or iambarmi2@tiscali.co.uk

* Fete

St Gilbert and St Hugh’s recent fete was held (with their kind permission) in the garden of Brian and Jane Tidswell.

Thanks are given to all those who supported the event.

Those involved included: The Ukulele Orchestra of Spalding; Mr Dent (who served ice cream); Sally Spridgen; Ruth Few, Kirsty Berridge, Ann Templeman, Mrs Vickers, John and Jean and daughter Alison; David Spridgen, Peter Berridge, Ann Mowbray, Sue Murphy, Sandra Thompson, Joan Healey, Rebecca Murphy, Frances Mantle, Belinda Darby and Stephanie, Janice Smith, Penny Casswell, Marion Dickinson, David Dickinson, Kirsty Berridge and friends, Mary Atkinson, John Atkinson, Lynda Marshall and family, Audrey White, Pat Walters , Pocklington Fuels, Healey & Dobney, and H/M Memorials

SWINESHEAD

* Gardening Club

Swineshead Gardening Club is meeting twice in August.

The first meeting is on the Wednesday, August 8, at their normal venue – Swinfields EPU.

The meeting will begin at 7pm when Tom Holland will be advising on plants for autumn.

Tom spoke last year on spring plants and everyone found him both knowledgeable and entertaining, the club reports.

