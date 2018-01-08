Search

Visit Alford workshop to find out if EU funding could boost your business

An upcoming workshop will help ensure local businesses don’t miss out on current EU funding opportunities.

On Tuesday January 23, a workshop will take place at Alford Manor House in West Street, which will showcase EU funding opportunities for micro, small, and medium-sized rural enterprises in the Greater Lincolnshire area.

Among the funding programmes to be discussed is the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development, which is making £4.2 million available for projects focused on food processing, business development and tourism.

There will also be a chance to learn more about the LEADER programme, which provides grants to support projects that help to grow the rural economy.

So far, the LEADER programme has granted £1,968,646 to 54 local businesses and organisations across the county, creating 113 direct jobs - and there is still £4,715,756 of funding available.

Projects already supported include:

• A packing and holding area for dispatching mail order plants and the purchase of an automated transplanting machine.

• The installation of a mustard seed cleaning and drying plant

• Conversion of an agricultural warehouse to create a venison and red meat processing factory and the purchase of a skin pack machine.

• Conversion of a redundant farm building to a micro-brewery and the purchase of the brewing equipment

• A flow wrapping machine for packing broccoli and red/white cabbage to supermarket requirements

• A woodland forwarder for a sawmill

• An indoor children’s play barn at a farm attraction

• Luxury wooden wigwams to expand existing and create new glamping sites

• A new build multi-purpose village hall/community hub

• Fitting out a new café/bar in a growing village

The event will run from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Places can be booked online at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/european-funding-workshop-to-promote-funds-to-rural-businesses-tickets-41138962745