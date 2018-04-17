Wainfleet surgery to re-open with satellite service

Wainfleet surgery is to re-open, with a satellite service operating from next month.

The move follows the suspension of the surgery’s Care Quality Commission (CQC) registration in November 2017, and the subsequent resignation of the contract by Dr A Dhedhi and Dr S Dhedhi.

There was public outcry after the closure, leaving 2200 patients without a local doctor.

In spite of being able to register at Hawthorn Medical Practice in Skegness, a Save Wainfleet Surgery campaign was launched to prevent permanent closure.

The Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) undertook a patient engagement process and concerns were raised by local people.

As a result, the challenges posed by a relative lack of transport and the rurality of the area – especially for older vulnerable people, as well as younger families without transport – have been taken into consideration.

A spokesman for the CCG said: “Having listened to the concerns and views of local people, and having considered various options, the recommendation was that the CCG work towards providing a level of service in Wainfleet.

“The CCG confirmed earlier this year that it has been working with Hawthorn Medical Practice to make some appointments available at the Wainfleet site to ensure there is care available closer to home for patients.

“The lease arrangements at the Wainfleet site have now been agreed and the CCG can confirm that a satellite service will be available at Wainfleet from May 1.”

The surgery will be a satellite service of Hawthorn Medical Practice, so patients will remain registered at their current practice and book appointments with them. It will be available on Tuesday mornings and Thursday afternoons. The premises will not open outside of these hours.