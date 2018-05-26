War museum needs you for £2,500 grant

Your votes are needed to help a recently launched war museum near Boston win a £2,500 grant to shore up its operation.

We’ll Meet Again, in Shore Road, Freiston, is one of a number of organisations from across the UK in the running for money through the Calor Rural Community Fund for 2018.

Paul Britchford of We'll Meet Again museum, with his First World War display.

To help decide which groups will be successful in their bids for either £1,000, £2,500, or £5,000, a public vote is to be held.

Voting opens on Friday, May 25, and runs through until Friday, June 29.

Museum owners Paul and Linda Britchford said: “We are in the process of upgrading to solar panels for the museum in order to be more green.

“As part of this process we would like to install in the area to the side of the museum an LPG standby generator with automatic activation that would be able to cut in should there be a power failure.

“Due to our location we can be susceptible to power cuts which could interrupt the teaching.

“This would allow us to remain open, and if children were in the museum a teaching day would not be interrupted by a power cut.”

The museum launched in August.

It is open to the public on Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays, but is actually more of a teaching facility for mainly primary school children.

Paul added: “We also cater for other groups such as the Normandy Veterans, the Evacuees Association, Dementia Groups, Women’s Institute groups just to mention a few.

“Many local people have supported the museum and donated items to us and we also have a very enthusiastic set of volunteers who the museum could not function without.

l Vote for the project at www.calor.co.uk/communityfund/we-ll-meet-again-museum-ww2-teaching-facility