Warning after devastating appliance fire in Boston home

Firefighters have issued a timely warning for people going on holiday after a Boston family returned to this devastating damage.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service say people should make sure their appliances are registered and check internal doors are closed before going away.

The aftermath of the fire

The damage to this family home was caused by a fire starting in the fridge, they say.

In a tweet, LFRS said: “Imagine opening your front door to this. A fault in the fridge started this fire in Boston and the family had no idea until they got home from holiday.

“Close your internal doors when you go away (and to sleep) to reduce smoke spread and get appliances registered. @regmyappliance”

More details of where the fire was in Boston and the extent of the damage when we get them.

