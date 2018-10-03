Warning after rise in phone scam reports in Skegness and Boston

Police are warning people to be aware of scam phone calls following an increase in reports over the past 48 hours.

In several cases the caller claims to be from either HMRC or the police, threatening an arrest, a lawsuit or telling the victims that they are under investigation. The objective is to get the victim to pay money.

In one incident, the victim was instructed to go to the local Post Office to withdraw funds. Other victims were left a voicemail which sounds like an automated message, which threatens them.

The majority of calls have been made to people in the Skegness and Boston areas, but members of the public from across the county have been targeted.

Residents are asked to be aware that not all calls are the same and criminals can continue to change tactics.

Members of the public are also urged to tell their elderly family members and friends about of this fraud, and to raise as much awareness as possible.

DI John Webster said: “If you receive one of these calls please do not withdraw or transfer money, no matter how serious the threat appears to be – hang up immediately and notify Action Fraud or Lincolnshire Police.”

Call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or visit actionfraud.police.uk

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk,