WATCH as 'idiots' on jet skis disturb seal colony at Gibraltar Point in Skegness

Footage of two people racing around on jet skis and disturbing a colony of 250 seals at Skegness has been captured by a bird watcher.

Sharing the video online, former Skegness councillor John Bryford said: "Can you help name and shame these narcissistic overpaid idiots!

The two men on jet skis racing around the seal colony at Gibraltar Point, Skegness.

"Liam Andrews was enjoying a bird watch at Gibraltar Point, Skegness, at the weekend when three selfish individuals on jet skis crossed into the sanctuary area and intentionally disturbed an internationally important breeding colony of over 250 common seals!"

Gibraltar Point sailing club also shared the video asking for information on the pair.

Facebook users have responded in disgust. Commenting on Mr Byford's public post, Tara Carter wrote: "Disgusting, poor seals must have been terrified."

Others have labelled the pair 'ignorant idiots' and 'b*****ds'.

A Common Seal at Gibraltar Point. Photo: Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

The Standard has contacted Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, which manages Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve, for a comment on the matter.