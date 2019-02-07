Watch the video that shows the Lincolnshire coast like you've never seen it before

Here is the video that has been produced to show the Lincolnshire coast has more to offer than just donkeys, ice-cream and arcades.

New marketing tools for the Natural Coast - from Donna Nook to Frampton near Boston - were launched yesterday at a presentation at the North Sea Observatory in Chapel Point.

Mary Powell, tourism manager at Lincolnshire County Council, introducing the new Natural Coast marketing tools.

This video was produced by East Lindsey District Council and the Lincolnshire Coastal BID and celebrates the offer to walkers, nature lovers, bird watchers and adventure seekers.

The event at the Observatory was hosted by Lincolnshire County Council, who were also launching a new website and Lincolnshire's Natural Coast guide - a full colour pocket size booklet, featuring the rich variety of wildlife, birds, reserves, plantlife, beaches and walks ready to be explored.

