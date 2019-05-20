WATCH: Trailer for ITV’s Wild Bill - where Rob Lowe calls Boston ‘a godforsaken cabbage patch’

The trailer for ITV’s new Wild Bill drama starring Rob Lowe has been released - ahead of the much-anticipated series airing next month.

The six-part drama follows American cop Bill Hixon played by Hollywood actor Rob Lowe, being assigned to work for the ‘Lincolnshire East’ constabulary in Boston.

At one point during the trailer his character complains about being in Boston - calling it a ‘godforsaken cabbage patch’.

The fast-paced promo also shows Lowe chasing two men across a field in his car - before throwing cabbages at them as they flee on foot. Another clip from the trailer features a character stating ‘Boston’s got the highest murder rate in England’.

The Standard has been covering news about the drama series since it was announced, with several scenes having been filmed in Boston town centre last November, and locals getting to meet Rob Lowe.

Rob Lowe pictured during the filming of scenes in Boston last November.