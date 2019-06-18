'We are prepared': Lindsey Marsh Drainage Board say pumps are in place as flooded Wainfleet faces further storms

“All eyes are on the weather state and what may happen into Wednesday,” said Assistant Chief Con Shaun West on a visit to Wainfleet following the floods.

The chairman of Local Resilience Forum has praised the efforts of the the agencies and volunteers in Wainfleet over the past week.

The LMBD station at Thorpe Culvert has been manned around the clock for the last seven days.

“It has been a fantastic response. Fire and Rescue have done a superb job, as did the RAF with the Chinooks and my own team at Lincolnshire Police,” Assistant Chief Con Shaun West said.

“Many put Father’s Day celebrations on hold, spurred on by the spirits here in Wainfleet.

“In 23 years service with the Lincolnshire Police we have been tested at times but this has been a real challenge and tributes to all the emergency services and volunteers involved - they have done themselves proud.”

As repairs to the River Steeping continue to hold and water is being pumped away to lower levels, the Met office has issued a Yellow Warning for thunderstorms for later today and tomorrow.

Water being pumped from the River Steeping.

The torrential downpours are only expected to die down during Wednesday and there are concerns about how this may impact the repairs to the bank and delay the return of residents to their homes.

However, Andrew McGill chief executive of Lindsey Marsh Drainage Board (LMDB) said they have been preparing for the next change in the weather.

The LMDB pumping station at Thorpe Culvert had been at the heart of the pumping operation since the start of the crisis last Wednesday and had shifted around three million tonnes of water through its four pumps there.

Speaking today, Mr McGill said: "We've been manning it prior to heavy rainfall coming in right the way through. We are ready for what's coming over the next 48 hours as best as we can. Got a generator coming in in case the power goes down for any reason, and the panels are all checked.

"There was an unprecedented rainfall and we've known the banks have been of concern to EA and us for some time. The agency has increased its maintenance on the main channel which we've been grateful for. But there is still more to do.

"We need to work extensively over the next few weeks with EA and anything that comes from this to make sure our thoughts are heard.

"But what we need to think about now is the people whose lives have been disrupted. That's our focus, to try and get rid of this water just now, then over the coming weeks other stuff will be discussed in some detail," he said.

Regarding the anticipated fresh heavy rain over the next couple of days he said: "We are prepared; we've got good people; we've had that station manned for the last seven days around the clock; and we've got four of our other mobile pumps out - we have done for the last seven days - along the banks of the Steeping."

He said all the services involved had done a fantastic job.

"The Air Force played a blinder. If they hadn't managed to stop that water getting out all we would have been doing is running around in a circle. It was a critical part of the success to get that water stopped."