Wedding bells for £76m Lotto winner

Andrew Clark, 51, from Boston, Lincolnshire, with his partner Trisha Fairhurst, celebrates his ?76,369,806.80 EuroMillions jackpot win from the draw on Friday 2 November 2018 at Belton Woods Hotel, Grantham. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday December 21, 2018. See PA story LOTTERY Jackpot . Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire EMN-181221-111217001

Self-employed builder Andrew Clark, and Trish Fairhurst scooped the 12th-biggest lottery win ever in the UK after buying a ticket at their local Post Office in November.

Public records reveal the happy couple got married in September just a few miles from Boston.

Andrew, 51, gave his profession as a retired builder on the couple’s wedding certificate after they married at the Poachers Country Hotel in Swineshead.

Trish, 52,who registered in her full name of Patricia. described herself as a housewife.

With a habit of stockpiling tickets in his van, Andrew worked through many cold and wet winter days, unaware he had been a multi-millionaire for six weeks.

It was only when his partner’s niece, Louise, reminded him to check his tickets, tucked in the visor of his Peugeot Expert, that he discovered his win.

Stunned, he called Trish, his partner of four and a catering assistant at Pilgrim hospital, and told her: “Start looking for a mansion.”

Andrew had bought the ticket for the £76,369,806.80 draw on November 2 from Eastwood Road Post Office in Boston.

The jackpot had been rolling over since the start of October.

However, after purchasing the lucky slip, the builder had tucked it away in his van’s visor, where it lay undiscovered for more than a month.

Trish knew about her long-term partner’s hoarding habit.