Firefighters were called to a Boston house after a stretch of privet hedge was accidentally set on fire by a weed burner.

The call out was at 3.27pm yesterday to Fernleigh Way.

Approximately four metres of privet hedge on fire and were extinguished by the home occupier using a garden hose.

Firefighters used one hose reel to ensure the fire was completely out.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue service say the fire was caused by owner accidentally catching the hedge with a weed burner.