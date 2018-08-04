Well-known Ingoldmells caravan sales company director reported missing

Concern is growing for the welfare of a well-known caravan sales company director who has not been seen since he left for work yesterday from an address in Spilsby.

Gareth Pinder. 43, had been expected to arrive at East Coast Caravans in Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, shortly after.

He is described as a white male, around 6ft 2in in height, of heavy build, and with short curly grey hair. It is not known what he was wearing at the time but he often wears jeans and a T-shirt.

Police are appealing for information to help find him and would also like to trace his car - a dark graphite grey Range Rover Discovery, registration GEP990. I

f you have seen Gareth or know where he might be, or have seen his car, please contact police by calling 101, quoting incident 612 of 03/08/2018. Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference in the subject box.