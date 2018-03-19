When to see Prince Charles in Boston today

Prince Charles is to visit Boston today (Monday, March 19) as part of a tour of Lincolnshire.

Members of the public are invited to gather at Age UK, in High Street, Boston, about lunchtime, for the chance to see His Royal Highness in town.

The Prince is patron of the charity and will visit its Boston office to meet staff, volunteers, beneficiaries, and other businesses housed in the restored Georgian town house.

Other stops on his tour of Lincolnshire today are Louth Livestock Market, Freshtime UK, in Boston, and Tattershall Castle and the nearby Holy Trinity Church.