WIN: Tickets to celebrity charity football match, now featuring an ex-international, in Boston

An ex-international footballer has been confirmed as among the celebrities coming to Boston to face a local amateur side in aid of a good cause ... and The Standard has tickets available to win for the clash.

Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup winner Wes Brown has been announced as part of the starry squad from the Once Upon A Smile charity set to play Leverton SFC next weekend.

Leverton SFC.

The teams will face-off at Boston United’s Jakemans Stadium on Sunday, May 6, at 3pm, in aid of Once Upon A Smile, which provides support to bereaved families.

As it stands, the Once Upon A Smile squad comprises:

Danny Miller (actor – Emmerdale), Jim Hooton (actor – Emmerdale), Lloyd Griffiths (comedian), Ben-Ryan Davies (actor – Hollyoaks, Waterloo Road), Thomas Turgoose (actor – This Is England), Michael Warrinder (actor – Emmerdale), Rishi Nair (actor – Hollyoaks, Silent Witness), Jack McMullen (actor – Waterloo Road, Casualty), Jay Kontzle (singer/songwriter), Reece Douglas (acot – Cruel Summer, Waterloo Road), Dan Jillings (actor – Prey), Luke Foster – (ex-professional – Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United), Shane Richie Jr (musician), and Wes Brown.

Reality TV star Jake Quickenden is still in the squad, but is said to be nursing a knee injury from the Dancing on Ice tour so may not be fit, Leverton SFC’s Giles Elson says.

On the confirmation of Wes Brown as a player, Mr Elson said: “There has been a lot of talk of taking on a Champions League winner and a Premier League winner. It’s still sinking in really.”

* The Standard has four pairs of standard entry tickets and one pair of meet and greet VIP tickets up for grabs. For your chance at winning, email david.seymour@jpress.co.uk by noon on Wednesday, May 2 with an answer to the following question – Emmerdale is broadcast on which terrestrial TV channel.

* Tickets for the match can be found by searching Leverton SFC V Once Upon A Smile Celebrity charity match 2018 at www.facebook.com

However, there will also be a chance to see the celebrities at the Assembly Rooms, in Boston, on the night before.

The business behind the venue is supporting the team by paying for all its expenses while in town, including food, drinks, and hotel accommodation.

Entry to the club is free before midnight and discounted afterwards online. VIP tickets with opportunity to rub shoulders with the team are available online www.assembly-rooms.co.uk. Personalised packages can be arranged by the hospitality team at party@assembly-rooms.co.uk