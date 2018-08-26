Witness plea after woman dies in collision in Kirton

A driver has died following a two-vehicle collision in Kirton.

Emergency services were called to the B1397 London Road around 9.40pm last night (Saturday), where a red Suzuki Wagon had been in collision with a blue Ford Focus.

Sadly, the driver of the Suzuki, a woman in her seventies, was pronounced dead at the scene. The front seat passenger in the Suzuki, a man in his late sixties, was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre at Nottingham, where he is detained with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford Focus was taken to Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, where he is detained with serious injuries.

All the victims are believed to be from the local area. The road was re-opened during the night after the initial investigation was completed.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was on the B1397 from around 9.15pm last night and saw either the red Suzuki Wagon or the blue Ford Focus before the collision or saw the collision. Anyone who can help should call 101 and leave their details.