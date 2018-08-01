Woah, they’re halfway there – Mick and Steve cross halfway mark in epic Pacific charity row

Ex-Royal Marine Mick Dawson, of Boston, has crossed the halfway point in his latest epic rowing challenge.

Mick, 54, is attempting to help fellow ex-Royal Marine Steve Sparkes, 57, from Devon, become the first blind person to row the Pacific.

The pair set off from Monteray, California, for Hawaii, 2,400 miles away, as part of the Great Pacific Race on June 6.

Conditions have been hard-going, with two of the five teams retiring in the first week and Mick and Steve now down to their last set of oars.

In a recent update sent via satellite phone, they said: “Really tough but it would be no fun if it was easy!

“Most importantly, we have enough teabags to last until we reach Hawaii by the end of August.”

The effort is being made to raise money for Blind Veterans UK and The Royal Marines Charity.

The pair have already raised in excess of £6,000 for the charities and are hoping to reach £10,000 by the time they get to Hawaii.

To donate to the charities, visit www.cockleshell-pacific.com or uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Cockleshell-pacific

You can follow the Mick and Steve’s progress at www.facebook.com/cockleshellpacific or greatpacificrace.com

You can also send them messages of support via their satellite phone at messaging.iridium.com and the telephone number 881623435461.

In 2009, Mick entered the record books after he and his rowing partner Chris Martin became the first people to complete a 7,000 mile row across the North Pacific from Japan to San Francisco.