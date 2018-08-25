Woman from Boston drove six weeks after being banned

A Boston woman, who drove her car just six weeks after being banned for 17 months, has been banned for a further year and ordered to carry out unpaid work by magistrates in the town.

Ausra Gerutiene, 42, of Wheeler Drive, admitted driving whilst disqualified and without insurance on the A16 on August 6.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said police officers saw her in the early afternoon driving her Leon VRM and stopped her.

He said she had been banned from driving on June 20, just six weeks before.

Mitigating for Gerutiene, Philippa Chatterton said she accepted she was aware she had been disqualified.

She said that following her ban, she had sold her car to her sister in law and she had been driving her to her work at Peterborough Hospital.

It was said she was now working in a care home but hoped to obtain work at Boston Pilgrim Hospital soon.

Ms Chatterton said that on this day, Gerutiene was moving home and her brother and sister-in-law had been helping her by driving the car and taking items to her new address.

However, they had to go and because Gerutiene had to vacate her old address by 1pm, she had decided to drive the car herself to take the final load, as she was worried she would be charged additional rent if she didn’t hand the keys back by that time.

After hearing from the Probation Service, the magistrates banned Gerutiene from driving for an additional year, until November 2020, and ordered her to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work for the community.

She was also fined her £205 for driving without insurance.

She was also ordered to pay £170 in costs and charges.