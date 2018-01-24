Work begins on extending pet hospital

Work is underway to build an extension to Sutterton Veterinary Hospital - with plans to incorporate new high-tech facilities to treat sick and injured pets.

South Lincs Vet Group announced the plans last week, calling the development ‘exciting’.

Director and veterinary surgeon David Feldmar explained: “We are extending our dog hospitalisation ward to include four more large walk-in kennels and more normal kennels, adding two new state-of-the-art operating theatres, which will include an orthopaedic suite.

“The very exciting part is adding an imaging suite to include a brand new CT scanner as well as the new high-tech direct DR digital x-ray processing equipment, which will decrease anaesthetic times and increase image quality compared to our current CR digital system.”

Staff currently have to refer clients and their pets to specialist centres outside the county for CT scans.

“So this will speed up treatment times and offer our clients more on site diagnostics,” said Mr Feldmar.

He added: “We are excited for this new development which we are hoping will be finished by Easter. The extension will mean we can offer our patients and clients a more versatile approach to their treatment and care.”