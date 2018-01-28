Work starts on new traffic lights

Work will start on installing new high-tech traffic lights at the junction of Norfolk Street and Witham Place on Monday.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council said the current lights have ‘reached the end of their working life’.

They will be replaced with new equipment, which the council says is more energy efficient, emits less carbon dioxide and requires less maintenance.

The crossing will also be fitted with puffin-type equipment that can detect when people are using it and monitor traffic flow to help ensure that vehicles aren’t waiting needlessly.

Principal engineer for traffic signals, Tim Clark said: “The new signals will be easier to maintain and much more energy efficient, making savings on annual running costs. And the puffin-style crossing will be safer for pedestrians, ensuring that they have time to cross without causing unnecessary delays to traffic.

“However, there will be some disruption while the work is carried out, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The project is expected to last for four weeks. Throughout, two-way temporary traffic lights will be in place, along with a temporary pedestrian crossing.

Witham Place will be closed between Norfolk Street and Union Place, with a signed diversion in place.