WORLD BOOK DAY PICTURE SPECIAL: Boston schoolchildren are spellbound by the magic of reading

World Book Day celebrated in supernatural style with a book launch at one school

Harry Potter, the BFG, the Grufallo, Where’s Wally, and many more could be found in classrooms across the town as pupils and teachers alike threw themselves into the spirit of World Book Day.

And one Boston school even hosted its own book launch to mark the occasion, as children’s writer James Nicol unveiled the latest opus in his Witch books at Boston Pioneers.

A Witch Come True is the third in the series which started with The Apprentice Witch, and children and staff were delighted that James, who is the school’s reading patron, chose to launch it at the school. James took on the role as reading patron for the school when he used to work at Boston’s Waterstones’ shop a few years ago.

At Boston West Academy, the school celebrated World Book Day by promoting bedtime reading, asking children and staff to come to school in pyjamas.

“Children then carried out different activities based on a book for their class from making and decorating Gingerbread men, to creating their own islands for Michael Morpurgo’s Kensuke’s Kingdom,” said assistant headteacher Amanda Pickwell.

The children at Gipsey Bridge Academy also celebrated World Book Day in their pyjamas and brought in their favourite stories.

Children throughout the school shared books with their friends, created posters, wrote sentences or read with parent helpers during the day.

And pupils and staff from Boston St Mary’s also got in on the World Book Day fun by dressing up as their favourite characters.

