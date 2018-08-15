World War II bomber to take a starring role for open day at fire station

A fly-past by a Lancaster Bomber will be one of the highlights of Boston Fire Station’s Open Day on Sunday.

The specially arranged flight has just been announced as one of the attractions planned for this year's fund-raising event at the Boston station, which will take place between 10am and 4pm.

The fire station doors will open to the public for a day of fun for the whole family, with the event raising funds for the Fire Fighters Charity.

All money raised will help provide life enhancing support for serving and retired firefighters and their families.

"There will be something for everyone and parking will be free at the Haven High Academy on Marian Road," said Boston crew manager Simon Bedford.

"The younger visitors will love the bouncy castles and fairground rides, but there will be something for all age groups with vintage fire engines, stalls, barbecue, games, demonstrations and ice creams to keep visitors entertained and happy.

"This is a great day out for the whole family and it is an event that has grown in popularity over the last few years.

"There is so much for people to see and do, but there’s also a serious side to the event. It’s a great opportunity to see what the service is all about and to talk to the crews and some of the partner organisations involved to pick up advice and tips on keeping your family safe, happy and healthy."

The previous Open Day event at Boston Fire Station helped raise around £1,800 for the Fire Fighters Charity. To find out more about Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue go to www.lincolnshire.co.uk/lfr.