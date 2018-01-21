Wrestle-mania fit for families

After a series of successful shows, Extreme American Wrestling (EAW) returns next Saturday, February 3, to a Lincolnshire venue.

EAW promise an American-style wrestling show for the whole family, at Boston’s Gliderdrome.

Fighters will include Mister Monster, Harrison Bourne, Grando Beardo and the new EAW Champion, Boston’s very own J-Den Scar.

Nick Ashberry from EAW said: “To make this show extra special the main event is a stretcher match that you only ever, rarely only ever, see on WWE TV let alone live.

Children wll have the chance to meet EAW wrestlers for autographs and photographs.

Doors open at 6pm, for a 7pm start.

To reserve or buy tickets in advance, call 07708 896048, visit www.eawrestling.co.uk or contact The Gliderdrome.

They are also available on the door, subject to availability.