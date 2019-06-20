'You can go home!' - 284 households in Wainfleet told it is safe to return

Occupants of 284 households in Wainfleet have this morning been told it is safe to go home.

Assistant Chief Con Shaun West was speaking on BBC Radio Lincolnshire following an information meeting with emergency planners in Wainfleet last night.

A meeting with emergency planning officials is being held for evacuated residents.

Overnight the Environment Agency conducted a 'significant survey to understand the integrity of the repair to the bank', said Assistant Chief Con West.

"It has always been our aim to allow residents to return to their homes as soon as possible and we now have a map of 284 premises - that's 25 streets - which are above 2.7 meters, which is the usual state of the river.

"Unfortunately that means for 248 households - 20 streets - it is not yet safe to return.

"However, there is a Strategic Group Meeting with the Environment Agency later this morning."

More than 200 people attended an information meeting for residents,at the Coronation Hall last night, where the Environment Agency faced some tough questions.

Russel Taylor told them: "You now need to be planning so this doesn't happen again."

However, there was applause for the emergency response teams for their work in the town following the floods.

Residents in Great Steeping.had their flood debrief session at All Saints Church on Tuesday night with three flooded residents, district and county councillors.

Parish councillor Henry Wright said: "Couns Wendy Bowkett and Sid Dennis attended and made some reasonable points regarding the flooding.

"They answered questions from individual residents and started the ball rolling for a Public Meeting to be held later this year at Irby and Bratoft."

A public meeting is proposed with MP Matt Warman at The Coronation Hall in Wainfleet for Thursday, July 4, at 7pm .