‘We must remember the sacrifices made’: Pictures from the Boston Remembrance Service

Bston Remembrance Parade and Service. EMN-191211-105647005

Les Budding was the oldest of the many veterans who took part in Sunday’s Parade, saluting the civic party during the procession through town.

Boston Royal British Legion President Don Ransome said the event was well attended, and resonated across all generations.

“There was a good turn-out. And we also did schools service on Friday. They all hand made their own wreaths, and that engages them as well,” he said.

“We were very honoured to have Mr Les Budding attend, who is a Normandy veteran.

“I also attended Haven on Monday morning for Armistice Day. It is important young people are involved. The youngest British soldier killed in WW1 was 14 – many of the children I spoke to were not much older. The youngest soldier sent back from the front by the army was 12.

“This shows how important it is to engage with the young.

“ It’s desperately important for them to carry on remembering that these people gave the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

He said even young people who had no direct contact with relatives who served in wartime, were engaged.

“If you see the faces of the people there, you can see it still resonates across the ages from those in their 20s to those in their 40s.

“Many have no direct contact anymore because of the years passing by, but they still turn out every year.”

Sunday’s ceremony saw a service in the Memorial Gardens followed by the silence at 11am, before those present went to St Botolph’s for the church service. That was followed by a parade and a march past to saluting dais by veterans attending, RAF Conningsby Cadet forces, and many other organisations which bore standards.

Bston Remembrance Parade and Service. EMN-191211-105625005

The salute was given to the Mayor of Boston Cllr Anton Danni, Group Capt Walker of RAF Conningsby and Mr Ransome as Boston Royal British Legion President.

Armistice Day, was marked on Monday with a service at the war memorial in Memorial Gardens, with readings and the Ode of Remembrance by Mr Ransome and the mayor, followed by a two minute silence at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month.

Bston Remembrance Parade and Service. EMN-191211-105636005

Bston Remembrance Parade and Service. EMN-191211-105813005

Bston Remembrance Parade and Service. EMN-191211-105615005

Bston Remembrance Parade and Service. EMN-191211-105824005

Bston Remembrance Parade and Service. EMN-191211-105604005

Bston Remembrance Parade and Service. EMN-191211-105543005

Bston Remembrance Parade and Service. EMN-191211-105835005

Bston Remembrance Parade and Service. EMN-191211-105511005