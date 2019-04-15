Alford and District beat Freiston LL in cricket friendly

Friendly

Alford 271, Freiston LL 157 - Alford won by 114 runs.

Alford and District CC beat Freiston, Leake and Leverton by 114 runs as the two sides met in a friendly on Sunday.

Early wickets for Tommy Atkinson and Abdul Moeed gave Freiston a good start, but a 112 run partnership between Lloyd Batchelor and Jack Wightwick ensured Alford were well placed to post a strong total.

Farman Bajwa dismissed both Wightwick for 53 and Batchelor for an excellent 107.

Freiston then began to take regular wickets with Bajwa and Taimur Mian ending with three apiece.

A wicket apiece for Connor Goodfellow and Zakir Gatta ensured Alford were dismissed for 271.

George Gregory (27), Bradley McGilloway (12 not out) and Steve Kirkham helped the Alford total.

In reply Freiston lost the returning Herbert Ushewokunze for two.

Richard Paul made 15 before he was trapped LBW.

Moeed made 11 and Waseem Ilyas 12, but the star turn was Usman Ahmed.

The right-hander made an impressive half-century for Freiston on his debut.

Despite Taimur Mian making 13 and Tommy Atkinson nine, Ahmed was running out of partners when he was caught in the deep for 71, to end the Freiston innings on 157.

Alford’s Andrew White took 3-31, aided by Wightwick (2-32), Kirkham, McGilloway and Graham Codd.

Freiston start their South Lincs and Bordwer League campaign on Saturday as they host Woodhall Spa Seconds.